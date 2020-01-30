Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a missing mother of five, is arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges in Stamford Superior Court Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. Dulos had been previously charged with evidence tampering in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
Estranged husband accused of killing Jennifer Dulos dies
A lawyer for a Connecticut man charged with murdering his missing wife amid a contentious divorce case says his client has died.
Fotis Dulos had been hospitalized since Tuesday when he was found at his home following an apparent suicide attempt.
Dulos was accused of killing Jennifer Dulos, who has not been seen since she dropped their five children off at school in New Canaan in May.
Her body has not been found despite extensive searches. Fotis Dulos had denied any role in her disappearance.