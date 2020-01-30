All-new WTVR.com, CBS 6 News App launch Monday

Crime Insider: Man stabbed at Chester Walmart

Posted 11:32 pm, January 30, 2020, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a Chester Walmart on Thursday.

Crime Insider sources say a man armed with a knife stabbed another man.

When police arrived, they found evidence near the Verizon building across from the Walmart parking lot, but were unable to locate a victim.

But following a 911 call from just a few miles away, police located the stabbing victim.

He was the stabbing victim and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance

Police confirm he suffered a life-threatening injury.

