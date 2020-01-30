Crime Insider: Man stabbed at Chester Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a Chester Walmart on Thursday.

Crime Insider sources say a man armed with a knife stabbed another man.

When police arrived, they found evidence near the Verizon building across from the Walmart parking lot, but were unable to locate a victim.

But following a 911 call from just a few miles away, police located the stabbing victim.

He was the stabbing victim and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance

Police confirm he suffered a life-threatening injury.