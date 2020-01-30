People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Hong Kong cut off rail service to mainland China at midnight on Wednesday to Thursday to try to stop the spread of a new virus to the city. The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed "great concern" that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Hong Kong cut off rail service to mainland China at midnight on Wednesday to Thursday to try to stop the spread of a new virus to the city. The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed "great concern" that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of new virus from China a global emergency after the number of infected people spiked more than tenfold in a week.
The United Nations health agency made the determination on Thursday as more cases of human-to-human transmission were being reported worldwide.
To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths.
Eighteen other countries have reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is.