CDC confirms first person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in US

The CDC announced Thursday a woman, who was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, transmited it to her husband.

Last week, health officials said the woman, who is in her 60s, reported feeling sick when she arrived home to Chicago from Wuhan on Jan. 13.

CDC officials say the woman’s husband immediately started experiencing symptoms of the virus and that the wife is doing OK.

Before now, the only human-to-human spread had been seen in the China. Still, health officials say the risk for infection in the U.S. remains low.

Officials are not suggesting people cancel any activities at this time due to the virus.