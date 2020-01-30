× 2 killed in Henrico neighborhood crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in eastern Henrico County, according to Henrico Police.

The crash, near the intersection of Byron Street and Austin Avenue, was reported at about 9:45 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation reveals three vehicles collided,” Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka said. “There were a total of five passengers, two of which have been transported to an area hospital, one driver remains on scene, and there are two confirmed fatalities.”

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and videos here.