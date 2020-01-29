Wawa says stolen payment card information may be for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wawa is investigating after someone reportedly tried to sell customer payment card information.

The investigation comes weeks after the CEO of Wawa announced the convenience store chain ended up at the center of a massive data breach. Back in December of 2019, Wawa discovered malware on the convenience store chain's payment processing servers between December 10 and 12.

The same malware affected customer payment card information used "at potentially all Wawa locations beginning March 4, 2019 and until it was contained," Wawa previously said.

Wawa did not specify how many customers were affected in the breach or had their data possibly sold to a third party. The convenience store chain believes the customer payment card information that were reportedly on sale may have been linked to the Dec. 2019 data brach.

Wawa said in a press release it will continue to work closely with federal law enforcement during the investigation.

What You Can Do

Wawa says customers whose information may have been involved in the breach should review their payment card account statements. Customers should also register for identity protection services, Wawa said. You can click here for more informationon registering for the identity protection services.

Wawa said customers should call 1-844-386-9559 if they have any questions.

There are more than 30 Wawa locations across the Tampa Bay area. You can click here for more information.