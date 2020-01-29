Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - When you are expecting a child, there’s no blueprint or map on what to really expect. Jackie Ann Ruiz decided to put pen to paper and create an info-packed, truth-telling guide for expectant new mothers in her new co-authored book, “There’s No Manual: Honest and Gory Wisdom About Having a Baby.” Join Jackie and her co-author, Beth Newell for their official book release Tuesday, February 4th at 6 pm at Babes of Carytown, located at 3166 W. Cary Street. To learn more about Jackie and her book, visit www.jackieannruiz.com.