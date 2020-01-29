“There’s No Manual: Honest and Gory Wisdom About Having a Baby”

Posted 4:58 pm, January 29, 2020, by

RICHMOND, Va. - When you are expecting a child, there’s no blueprint or map on what to really expect. Jackie Ann Ruiz decided to put pen to paper and create an info-packed, truth-telling guide for expectant new mothers in her new co-authored book, “There’s No Manual: Honest and Gory Wisdom About Having a Baby.” Join Jackie and her co-author, Beth Newell for their official book release Tuesday, February 4th at 6 pm at Babes of Carytown, located at 3166 W. Cary Street. To learn more about Jackie and her book, visit www.jackieannruiz.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.