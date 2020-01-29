RICHMOND, Va. - “Coaches for the Cure” is getting ready for a cancer walk and a basketball game that hopes to raise awareness and make a donation to benefit cancer survivors. Team Loaded is a non-profit grassroots basketball organization dedicated to giving young men and women opportunities. Coaches Ty White and Kevin Bettis shared the details about the event happening Saturday, February 1. The walk and activities is from 8am – Noon. The game begins at 2pm at the Arthur Ashe Center. 3001 North Boulevard in Richmond. This annual event will benefit VCU Massey Cancer Center. For more information about tickets for the events visit www.c4tc2020.eventbrite.com.
