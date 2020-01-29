× Richmond Performing Arts Alliance – Legends On Grace

RICHMOND, VA.–Richmond Performing Arts Alliance – Legends on Grace – The Magical Music of Burt Bacharach with Susan Greenbaum February 8th at 2pm and 7pm

Richmond Performing Arts Alliance presents the next Legends On Grace “The Magical Music of Burt Bacharach with Susan Greenbaum and her band. Susan will play Burt’s greatest hits, including “Walk on By”, “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”, and more! The series started in October with Desiree Roots, followed by Scott Wichmann in December, the final Legends On Grace is set for May 9, 2020, featuring Debra Wagoner “Judy, Liza and Me” at the Dominion Energy Center, Rhythm Hall.

For more details on Legends on Grace or other events at the Dominion Energy Center visit https://www.dominionenergycenter.com/ or call 800.514.ETIX (3849) or visit the box office at Altria Theater. Ticket prices $20-$65. A light buffet will be available for purchase at the venue for $15 (7pm performance only). Beer and wine (by the glass or bottle) are also available for purchase at your table.