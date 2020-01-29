Rams pull away in second half for 87-68 win over Spiders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va. - Bones Hyland hit 5 of VCU's 10 three pointers as the Rams blew open a tie game at halftime for an 87-68 win over the Richmond Spiders.

Hyland (15 points) led 5 Rams in double figures as VCU (16-5, 6-2 A-10) won their third straight in this series. De'Riante Jenkins and Marcos Santos-Silva added 14 points apiece.

VCU built up a 13 point first half lead thanks in part to a four-point play from Marcus Evans (9 points) who eclipsed 2,000 points for his collegiate career. Issac Vann added a season high 11.

Richmond (15-6, 5-3 A-10) was led by Grant Golden who had a game high 24 points and added 8 rebounds, but the Spider bench was outscored by VCU's subs 36-8. The Spiders also hit on only 3 of their 14 three point attempts.

VCU is on the road at Rhode Island Friday night while the Spiders are home to George Washington on Saturday.