Pregnant woman shot in ‘targeted’ Henrico shooting

Posted 2:26 am, January 29, 2020, by and , Updated at 02:29AM, January 29, 2020

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning in critical condition after police found her with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Henrico County Police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of N Cedar Ave late Tuesday night after receiving numerous calls for shots fired in the area. Once on scene, officers also found another victim with minor injuries.

Investigators tell CBS 6 that they believe the home and victims were targeted but are still working to determine the motive.

No information has been released on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story.

