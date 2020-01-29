Old Bay releases new hot sauce, sells out in less than an hour

Old Bay seasoning is bringing the heat and breaking the internet.

Old Bay owner McCormick and Co. announced the limited-edition hot sauce would launch on their website Wednesday.

The sauce is “tangy with a kick of heat, and that distinctive Chesapeake flavor,” according to the company.

After launching around 11:15 a.m., the Old Bay website crashed.

A short time later, Old Bay announced that they sold out of the highly coveted hot sauce less than an hour after launching.

Your ❤️ for all things OLD BAY may have broken the Internet. 🔥 Thanks for always being ready to try something new. SOLD OUT, but RESTOCKING. Please stay tuned! — OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) January 29, 2020

It didn’t take long for the limited-edition hot sauce to pop up on eBay. One seller is trying to sell a bottle for $120 each.