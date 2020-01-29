Woman, child killed after their car broke down on I-95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- A woman and child were killed on Interstate 95 south in Sussex County, according to Virginia State Police.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling in the right lane of Interstate 95 when it experienced possible mechanical problems," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The driver stopped in the right lane of travel with no hazard light illuminated. While stopped in the lane of travel, a 2006 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling in the right lane and struck the Mitsuibishi in the rear, pushing the Mitsuibishi onto the shoulder. The tractor trailer lost control, slid off onto the shoulder and overturned."

Melanie Tapper, 57, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, and a child in the front seat were killed. A third passenger, who was sitting the backseat, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The truck driver suffered minor injuries, according to the police.

The crash was reported at about 4:24 a.m.

Both the driver and passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police.

This is a developing story.