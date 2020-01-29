“Make it Count” by Kyle Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - His voice has been a familiar one on National TV as he has sung songs on television for companies such as Miller Lite and Tropicana Orange Juice. Kyle Davis is excited as he releases his new album, “Make It Count” Friday, January 31st.

Kyle made a return visit to Virginia This Morning with a few of his musical friends, including Johnny Holt on Drums, John Small on Bass, Bill Grishaw on piano, and Stephen Keuster on Pedal Steel. You can see Kyle LIVE in concert at his release party on February 21 at the Barrel Room at Hardywood. You can also catch him Friday, May 1 at 8 pm at Rams Head on Stage. To learn more about Kyle and his music, visit https://www.kylewdavismusic.com/