Hundreds run to honor Newport News officer killed in line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Hundreds of people of all ages hit the pavement Wednesday night in Newport News, to honor officer Katie Thyne, who was killed during a traffic stop last week.

Runners made their way through a 3 mile course throughout the City Center of Newport News, while they carried black and white American flags, with a blue stripe honoring Officer Thyne.

Organizers also set up places where people could scan a code with their phone that took them to the Newport News Police Foundation website where people can donate money to support Thynes two-year-old little girl and family.

"Their loss is our loss. And we wanted to do something to honor Katie and help our Newport News family heal," said organizer, Susan Canny. "There is a lot of money that goes into a child from the age of two till 18 or 21."

"This would mean the world to Katie. Katie was all about community policing and interacting with people," added Newport News Police Chief, Scott Drew.

If you would like to donate to Officer Thyne's family, click here.