× West End high schools under ‘lock and teach’ mode due to ‘situation’ in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Godwin High School and Tucker High School were placed in “lock and teach” mode Wednesday morning, according to Henrico County Public Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks.

“Just wanted to update you all on the lock and teach at Godwin,” a Wednesday morning email from Godwin Principal Leigh Dunavant read. “We are currently working with Henrico Police on a situation in the community. We remain in lock and teach, which again means that we are continuing with instruction, but there is no movement throughout the building. All doors are locked at Godwin, and we have two police officers currently on campus keeping us updated on the community issue.”

That issue, according to Principal Dunavant, involved a former Godwin student who “posed a concern to the Godwin community.”

After noon on Thursday, Principal Dunavant sent a follow-up email.

“[Henrico Police] have assured us that they have control of the situation and that there is no need to continue to be concerned,” the email read. “We are now going to move into restricted movement for 4th period and lunches on an alternative bell schedule.”

Godwin seniors who leave school on an early release will be permitted to do so.

Godwin is located along the 2100 Pump Road in western Henrico.

Tucker is located about five miles away along the 2900 block of Parham Road.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and videoes here.