DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Gaga to perform during Super Bowl week

DJ Khaled will be celebrating his first-ever Grammy win in the city where the former radio host built his career: Miami.

The hitmaker will perform at multiple pre-Super Bowl events this week, which will be jam-packed with other A-list celebrities, including Diddy, Shaquille O’Neal, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Vin Diesel and Cardi B. Khaled, who will perform at three events, is fresh off winning a Grammy for best rap/sung performance for “Higher,” a collaboration with late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Super Bowl week will mirror the recent Grammys with the number of big music stars performing ahead of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show Sunday