China virus death toll rises to 170, transmission a concern

The death toll has risen to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation.

World health officials expressed “great concern” that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China.

The 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the outbreak originated, are undergoing three days of testing and monitoring at a Southern California military base to make sure they do not show signs of the virus.

A group of 210 Japanese evacuees from Wuhan landed Thursday at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on a second government chartered flight. Three among an earlier batch of evacuees tested positive. France, New Zealand, Australia and others are also pulling out their citizens.