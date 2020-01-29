× Bond denied for officer in handcuffed man’s fatal shooting

A judge has denied bond for a Maryland police officer who’s been charged with murder after being accused of fatally shooting a handcuffed man in his patrol car.

Judge Robert Heffron Jr. said Wednesday he found convincing evidence that Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Michael Owen Jr. posed a danger to the community.

Owen’s defense attorney had asked for him to be freed without bond.

Police said investigators didn’t find any evidence of a fight between Owen and William Howard Green before Green was fatally shot Monday in the front passenger seat of a patrol car. Supporters of Green clapped after the judge denied bail for Owen.