Back to Basics By Styling Jeans and Tees

Posted 5:00 pm, January 29, 2020, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Sometimes it’s best to go back to basics and avoid complicating your fashion style. Richmond Fashion Blogger and Stylist Jammie Baker brought along a few models for a mini fashion show with 5 looks to wear jeans and a classic tee and return back to the basics.. For more style tips, follow @jammiebaker_ or visit www.jammiebaker.com to download Jammie’s FREE Winter Style Guide.

