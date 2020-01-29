Back to Basics By Styling Jeans and Tees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Sometimes it’s best to go back to basics and avoid complicating your fashion style. Richmond Fashion Blogger and Stylist Jammie Baker brought along a few models for a mini fashion show with 5 looks to wear jeans and a classic tee and return back to the basics.. For more style tips, follow @jammiebaker_ or visit www.jammiebaker.com to download Jammie’s FREE Winter Style Guide.