Arrest made, 2 teen suspects wanted in Charles City man’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have charged one man and are asking for the public's help find two other suspects after a Charles City man's body was in a burning Richmond building in November.

Richmond Police said fire crews were dispatched to a Southside warehouse in the 00 block of Thurman Street on Nov. 1 just after 2:20 a.m.

After the fire was out, firefighters discovered 35-year-old Anthony S. Wheeler of Charles City unresponsive inside the warehouse and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond Police officials said Wednesday 20-year-old Marquise J. Culpepper, of the 2400 block of Hull Street in Richmond, who was in custody on unrelated charges, was charged in Wheeler's death.

Culpepper was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery and arson, police said. Officials said additional charges are also pending.

Additionally, police said they have outstanding warrants for 18-year-old Roquanta R. Beard,o f the 3400 block of Ritter Street in Richmond, and for 18-year-old Johntae D. Sauls, of the 3400 block of Maury Street in Richmond, for their involvement in the crime.

"Detectives are seeking information on their whereabouts from the public," police said.

Anyone with information about this homicide or anyone who knows the whereabouts of Beard or Sauls is urged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.