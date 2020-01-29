× Accusers: Weinstein excused lewd acts as a showbiz norm

Two aspiring actresses have testified that Harvey Weinstein preyed on their vulnerabilities while pushing the notion that sex could lead to film roles.

Dawn Dunning testified Wednesday at Weinstein’s rape trial that he led her to a bedroom, put his hand up her skirt and fondled her genitals during a 2004 meeting about her acting career.

Tarale Wulff testified that Weinstein led her to a darkened terrace where she was a waitress and started masturbating.

She alleges Weinstein later raped her.

They are part of a group of women prosecutors are calling to testify about experiences with Weinstein that are not part of the underlying criminal charges but could be a big factor in whether he goes to prison.

He has said any sexual encounters were consensual.