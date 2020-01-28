Chesterfield Death investigation

Police ID man found dead on Hopewell street

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police identified the man found dead in a Hopewell street as 25-year-old Trayvon Lee Evans.

The Hopewell man’s body was discovered Monday at about 8:30 a.m. along the 700 block of Blackstone Avenue.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed Evans died of head trauma. His death was ruled a homicide. Additional details have not yet been released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell-Prince George Crimesolvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

