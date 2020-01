× Tractor trailer carrying yarn flips, closes ramp to I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Emergency crews worked to clear an I-295 on-ramp Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying spools of yarn overturned.

The accident was reported just after 4:00 a.m. along the on-ramp to the northbound lanes of I-295 from Airport Dr.

Firefighters say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.