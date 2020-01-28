Chesterfield Death investigation

Reducing Your Risk of Diabetes

Posted 2:07 pm, January 28, 2020, by

RICHMOND, Va. - It is estimated that about one-third of adults in the United States have pre-diabetes due to family history and unhealthy lifestyle habits.
Registered dietitian nutritionist Jill Weisenberger, MS, RDN, CDE, CHWC, FAND shared three ways to improve your lifestyle and reduce your risk. For more helpful tips from Jill, visitwww.jillweisenberger.com. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.