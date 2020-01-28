Reducing Your Risk of Diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It is estimated that about one-third of adults in the United States have pre-diabetes due to family history and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Jill Weisenberger, MS, RDN, CDE, CHWC, FAND shared three ways to improve your lifestyle and reduce your risk. For more helpful tips from Jill, visitwww.jillweisenberger.com.