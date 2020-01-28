Death investigation underway in Chesterfield neighborhood

Chesterfield Death investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield County. Chesterfield Police were called to the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The initial call was to investigate a vehicle crash.

However, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that once police arrived on the scene, it appeared a female in the vehicle was shot.

Chesterfield Police have not yet confirmed the Crime Insider information but did confirm a death investigation was underway.

Yellow crime scene tape has much of the one-way street blocked, though police are allowing neighbors to leave as needed.

There are about a dozen Chesterfield Police cars in the neighborhood and the Chesterfield Police Mobile Command Center.

Providence Elementary School is located about half-a-mile from the death investigation. There is no indication that the investigation has affected the school day.

