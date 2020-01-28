RICHMOND, Va. - In his latest “My Richmond” interview, Bill sat down with a man committed to making our community better. After year’s of service, he’s now giving back from his position within City Hall. Currently Mr. Reginald Gordon serves as Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Human Services, which includes oversight of community wealth building, justice services, parks & recreation, social services, and the library. Today he shares more about the incredible work he and his team are doing in the community to make positive changes for residents. To learn more about the services offered byhttp://www.richmondgov.com/HumanServices/.
My Richmond with Bill Bevins
