RICHMOND, Va. - Elle McPherson is a famous super model who has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated five times. She is a top entrepreneur who maintains a healthy lifestyle and along with Dr. Jeffrey Dover talked about her tips of holistic wellness for timeless beauty. Dr. Dover has been honored as the Who’s Who of American Medicine, Who’s Who in America, Guide to Top Doctors, and Woodward and White’s “The Best Doctors in America.” To learn more about Elle and her wellness empire, WelleCo, visit www.welleco.com.
Holistic Wellness for Timeless Beauty
-
The Wellness Pavilion at the John Randolph Medical Center
-
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA, Miss Universe and now Miss World are all black women
-
Doctors hopeful telemedicine could lower pregnancy-related deaths
-
Dr. Ghazala Hashmi responds to racist sentiments: ‘I will never let negativity weigh me down’
-
Woman gives kidney to stranger, triggering transplant chain to help save 4 lives
-
-
VCU Pharmacy dean says newly crowned Miss America Camille Schrier ‘was a go-getter’
-
American Girl releases the first hearing impaired doll to start 2020
-
Emmy-Award Winning Journalist Deborah Norville
-
Why these women started the VCU Massey Cancer Center Women & Wellness Breakfast and Luncheon
-
Why these little kids are learning big lessons about yoga
-
-
11-year-old Bhakti yoga instructor holds class
-
Colorado doctor accused of using own sperm to impregnate fertility patients
-
What this sunny, religious town in California teaches us about living longer