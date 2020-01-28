Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Elle McPherson is a famous super model who has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated five times. She is a top entrepreneur who maintains a healthy lifestyle and along with Dr. Jeffrey Dover talked about her tips of holistic wellness for timeless beauty. Dr. Dover has been honored as the Who’s Who of American Medicine, Who’s Who in America, Guide to Top Doctors, and Woodward and White’s “The Best Doctors in America.” To learn more about Elle and her wellness empire, WelleCo, visit www.welleco.com.