CDC: Avoid all ‘nonessential’ trips to China amid coronavirus outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised travelers to avoid all non-essential trips to China amid a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened thousands.

The CDC has issued a Level 3 travel advisory to all of China. Previously, the agency had only issued such an advisory to Hubei province.

The CDCs announcement comes hours before Alex Azar, the Health and Human Services secretary, is scheduled to give a press conference in Washington along with other health officials.

According to the CDC, five cases of the coronavirus have been detected in the U.S. In all five cases, the disease was contracted by people traveling to Wuhan, China — the city where the virus originiated. There has been no person-to-person spread of the disease in the U.S.

More on this as it develops.