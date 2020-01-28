Chesterfield Death investigation

Crews recover bodies of 2 missing canoers from Virginia river

Posted 9:57 am, January 28, 2020, by

Missing canoers found

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Divers in Virginia have recovered the bodies of two men who went missing after their canoe flipped over near the Poquoson River.

The U.S. Coast Guard said divers in York County found their bodies near the shore around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission is investigating.

York Fire Chief Stephen Kopczynski said three men launched the canoe from Boathouse Cove around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and first responders were notified of their disappearance just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Kopcynski said three men initially left, but only one of the men was able to make it back to shore to get help after the boat capsized.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.