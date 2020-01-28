× Crews recover bodies of 2 missing canoers from Virginia river

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Divers in Virginia have recovered the bodies of two men who went missing after their canoe flipped over near the Poquoson River.

The U.S. Coast Guard said divers in York County found their bodies near the shore around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission is investigating.

York Fire Chief Stephen Kopczynski said three men launched the canoe from Boathouse Cove around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and first responders were notified of their disappearance just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Kopcynski said three men initially left, but only one of the men was able to make it back to shore to get help after the boat capsized.