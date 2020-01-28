Ausome Movies at Ashland Theater: A Free Sensory-Friendly Film Series

RICHMOND, Va. - Ashland Theater’s “Ausome Movies” program is designed for children with special sensory needs and allows children on the autism spectrum to enjoy a stress-free show with their families. Cathy Buckenmaier, General Manager, and Maggie Latimer, Communications Manager join us to share more about this free monthly program which features special adaptations to make the viewing experience more sensory friendly. Reservations are required to attend each showing. The next movie is scheduled for Saturday, February 22nd. To make your reservation, please call 804-401-7007 ext. 210. To learn more about the many features of this program, visit https://ashlandtheatre.org/ausome-movies.
