Gunman in ‘Scream’ mask strikes again in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A gunman wearing a mask made popular in the horror movie “Scream” robbed a Richmond business Sunday evening.

“At approximately 7:57 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, an officer responded to a business in the 3300 block of N Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of a robbery that had just occurred,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “An unknown suspect wearing a ‘Scream’ mask walked into the convenience store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk.”

Once the gunman got the money, he ran toward Westwood Avenue, according to police.

He was last seen wearing the mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and black gloves.

Police are working to determine whether Sunday’s robbery was committed by the same person responsible for similar robberies in and around Richmond.

FBI Richmond continues to offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the “Scream Bandit” who is wanted for armed robberies in Richmond, North Chesterfield, and Henrico.

Investigators believe the “Scream Bandit” is responsible for five convenience store robberies :

BP Gas Station — East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico — January 19, 2019

Speedway Gas Station — Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond — January 24, 2019

Raceway Gas Station — Hull Street Road in Chesterfield — February 12, 2019

Raceway Gas Station — Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond — January 5, 2020

BP Gas Station — East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico — January 5, 2020

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.