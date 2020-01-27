Nikki-Dee and Puritan Cleaners surprises ‘Dress for Success’ with 150 dresses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shantell J. Malachi is the founder and executive director of Dress for Success Central Virginia, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing professional attire and resources.

“We just wanted to make sure we could position ourselves to remove obstacles from women who are trying to thrive,” said Malachi.

She recently sat down with CBS 6 meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray for what she thought was an interview about her organization.

However, Nikki-Dee and Puritan Cleaners had a different plan. They wanted to surprise her and donate more than 150 dresses to her non-profit.

“I called my friend Sarah with Puritan Cleaners and they have 157 dresses for you,” said Nikki-Dee.

“These are going to make such a difference to the women that we serve,” said Malachi. “These are perfect.”

CBS 6 Gives honors folks who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. It is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive.

