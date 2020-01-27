Multiple people dead, 7 missing after massive fire at Alabama park

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

Crews were called to the park around 12:30 a.m. Authorities told WHNT B-Dock was destroyed.

Scottsboro Fire said multiple people were killed, with seven missing as of 6 a.m. Seven people were taken to the hospital in stable condition as well. 35 boats were destroyed.

17 agencies are on the scene, some with search and rescue boats.

#BREAKING Heavy law enforcement presence at the docks near KC’s BBQ at Jackson County Park in Scottsborro. There are several fire engines, ambulances and agencies here. I am working to get information from law enforcement. Will update on this thread. pic.twitter.com/oPQ2mcz6IK — Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020

The 7 people taken to the hospital were reportedly in stable condition. — Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency asked the public to avoid all land and water areas around Jackson County Park until further notice.