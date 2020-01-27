× Missing Chesterfield man last seen near Pocahontas State Park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a missing Chesterfield man who was last seen near Pocahontas State Park on Monday, January 27.

John L. Fergusson, 23, of the 100 block of Adingham Court, left his residence Monday and has not returned home, according to police.

He is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Fergusson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.