Map Out a Financial Plan That Works For You

RICHMOND, Va. - A recent survey form Charles Schwab shows that three in five Americans live paycheck to paycheck and that only one in four have a written financial plan. However, those who have a financial plan, are better off for it. Investment Advisor JB Bryan is here with 5 tips for creating your financial plan TODAY and why everyone can have one. JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm which holds FREE financial workshops and webinars each Wednesday and Sunday evening. Registration is required. Register at www.JBBryan.com.