LeBron James opens up on Instagram about Kobe Bryant’s death

LeBron James has broken his silence on Kobe Bryant’s death.

LeBron posted a tribute to the legend on Instagram Monday night.

In his post, LeBron said, “Man I (sic) sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA.”

LeBron passed Bryant for third on the NBA scoring list the night before he died.

Bryant was 41-years-old.

