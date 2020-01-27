× Police identify man killed walking on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the man killed walking on Staples Mill Road Friday night as 44-year-old Harvey Paul Cowan, Jr., of Henrico.

The driver who hit Cowan stopped after striking the pedestrian and called 911.

Officers were called to the scene, near Heisler Avenue, at about 8:17 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation reveals a pedestrian was fatally struck and succumbed to the injuries received on scene,” Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka said Friday night.

This is a developing story.