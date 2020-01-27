Police ID Chesterfield man killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Glenn "Trey" Broughman III, 25, was killed Sunday night when his truck crashed along the 6100 block of Claypoint Road, near Route 288, in Chesterfield.

Police said Broughman lost control of his pick-up truck while traveling north on Claypoint Road.

The crash was reported at about 6:17 p.m. Sunday.

Broughman's family started a GoFundMe to help cover the unexpected costs of his funeral.

"He dedicated almost 20 years to hockey," relative Ryan Arnold said. "He even played semi-professional roller hockey. He had an unimaginable love for racing. He was the crew chief for my brother's dirt racing team that raced on a national level. He also worked for a paving company."

Arnold said what he'll remember most is Trey Broughman's heart.

"He would help anyone in need and ask nothing in return," Arnold said. "He was a very generous and loving individual."

