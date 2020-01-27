Emmy-Award Winning Journalist Deborah Norville

RICHMOND, Va. - VCU Massey Cancer Center is committed to saving and improving lives. Their 25th annual Women’s Wellness Event is coming up next week. The event is Tuesday, February 4 at the Jefferson Hotel. As a preview, we had the chance to speak with Cancer Survivor and award-winning veteran journalist, Deborah Norville, host of “Inside Edition” who will be this year’s Keynote Speaker.  To learn more about the Women’s Wellness Event, visit https://www.massey.vcu.edu/giving/fundraising/women-and-wellness/. 

