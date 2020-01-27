China reports 25 more coronavirus deaths as US prepares evacuation

Posted 9:29 pm, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 09:31PM, January 27, 2020

China has reported 25 more deaths from a new viral disease as the U.S. government prepared to evacuate Americans from the city at the center of the outbreak.

Authorities reported 24 deaths in Hubei province, where the coronavirus first was detected in December, and one in Beijing, the Chinese capital. The Chinese government has locked down whole cities in Hubei, isolating some 50 million people in a sweeping anti-disease effort.

The U.S. Consulate in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, was preparing to fly its diplomats and some other Americans out of the country. Japan, Mongolia, France and other governments also were preparing evacuations.

