Bryant & Stratton College

Posted 2:43 pm, January 27, 2020, by and

RICHMOND, Va. - The first month of this decade is already coming to an end, and like many of us, you may be working hard to reach your 2020 goals. If you made a resolution to start a new career, you may be in luck. Bryant & Stratton College offers degree programs in an array of career fields. Spring 2020 classes start Wednesday, May 6 at Bryant & Stratton College located at 8141 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield. In addition to their academic programs, the college is conducting a canned food drive to benefit Feed More. The canned food drive will be held February 1 through February 13. To learn more about their programs, enrollment or the Bryant & Stratton Canned Food Drive, visit www.bryantstratton.edu or call 888-839-1718. You can also find real time information on social media by visitingwww.facebook.com/BSCRichmond. 

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.