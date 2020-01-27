Bonefish Grill’s Avocado Lime Striped Bass and A Parker Margarita

RICHMOND, Va. - Tim Craig, Managing Partner of Bonefish Grill, joins us to create a his tasty avocado lime striped bass paired with Bonefish co-founder Chris Parker’s favorite cocktail, a “Parker Margarita.” Come on out and enjoy their delicious menu. www.bonefishgrill.com
Avocado Lime Striped Bass
Ingredients:
o 2 each 8 oz pieces of Striped Bass, Skin Off (Snapper or Branzino will also work)
o 1/2 tsp Kosher Salt
o 1/4 tsp Black Pepper, Freshly Cracked
o 4 Spritz of Olive Oil or Grapeseed Oil (Spray Bottle)
o 1/4 Cup Adobo Marinade
o 2 TBSP Avocado Lime Butter
o 1 each Lime, Cut into wedges
Directions:
- Fire up the grill to 400°F.
- Place the fish fillets on a flat tray and pat dry with clean paper towels.
- Sprinkle both sides of the fish with the salt and black pepper. Ensure the fish has been evenly coated.
- Spray the hot grill with olive or grapeseed oil. Spray the fish fillets as well.
- Place the fish on your grill at the 2 o’clock position and brush each piece with a thin layer of adobo marinade. Cook 1-2 minutes.
- Use a spatula to rotate the fish to the 10 o’clock position and cook an additional 1-2 minutes creating diamond grill marks.
- Flip the fish over carefully and repeat steps 5 and 6 brushing the fish one more time with your marinade.
- Immediately transfer the fish onto a serving plate and top each piece with 1 TBSP of the avocado lime butter. Heat the butter quickly with a culinary torch if you have one.
- Serve with two of your favorite sides.
Adobo Marinade
Ingredients:
o 1 ¼ Cups Water
o 3 TBSP Ancho Chile Powder
o 1 TBSP Paprika
o 8 each Garlic Cloves, Peeled
o 2 tsp Kosher Salt
o 1 tsp Oregano, Dry
o 1/2 tsp Cinnamon, Ground
o 1/4 tsp Black Pepper, Freshly Ground
o 1/4 tsp Cumin, Ground
o 3 TBSP Red Wine Vinegar
Directions:
- Bring the water to a boil in a small saucepan.
- While the water is heating, place the remaining ingredients in a blender.
- Carefully add the hot water into the blender.
- Cover the blender loosely and blend for 45 - 50 seconds until smooth.
- Transfer into a container and reserve in the fridge until ready to use.
Avocado Lime Butter
Ingredients:
o 1 LB Butter Unsalted, Room Temperature
o 2 each Avocados, Peeled and Pitted
o 2 each Limes, Zested and Juiced
o 2 TBSP Cilantro, Chopped
o 2 tsp Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Combine all the ingredients (butter, avocados, lime zest, lime juice, cilantro, and salt) in a food processor.
- Turn on the food processor until all the ingredients are combined.
- Transfer the butter onto parchment paper or plastic wrap using a rubber spatula.
- Shape the butter into a log that is 1 ½” - 2” in diameter.
- Allow the butter to cool and harden in the refrigerator for 3 - 4 hours. The butter will last in your freezer for 3 - 4 months.
- Once cooled, you can slice off small rounds of avocado lime butter.
Parker Margarita:
Ingredients: Volume:
Patron Silver tequila 1.5 oz
Grand Marnier .50 oz
Fresh Sour Mix 1 oz
Fresh Squeezed OJ 1 oz
Lime wedge (squeeze & drop) 1 each
Garnish:
Thinly sliced lime wheel & salt rimmed glass
Procedure:
- Fill beverage glass with ice to the top of glass
- Add Tequila, Grand Marnier, lime wedge and fresh sour mix
- Shake vigorously 10 times
- Pour back into salted beverage glass
- Top with ice
- Then top with 1 oz of fresh squeezed orange juice
- Garnish with a thinly sliced lime wheel floating on top of ice
- Don't forget your straw!