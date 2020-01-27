Bonefish Grill’s Avocado Lime Striped Bass and A Parker Margarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Tim Craig, Managing Partner of Bonefish Grill, joins us to create a his tasty avocado lime striped bass paired with Bonefish co-founder Chris Parker’s favorite cocktail, a “Parker Margarita.” Come on out and enjoy their delicious menu. www.bonefishgrill.com

Avocado Lime Striped Bass

Ingredients:

o 2 each 8 oz pieces of Striped Bass, Skin Off (Snapper or Branzino will also work)

o 1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

o 1/4 tsp Black Pepper, Freshly Cracked

o 4 Spritz of Olive Oil or Grapeseed Oil (Spray Bottle)

o 1/4 Cup Adobo Marinade

o 2 TBSP Avocado Lime Butter

o 1 each Lime, Cut into wedges

Directions:

Fire up the grill to 400°F. Place the fish fillets on a flat tray and pat dry with clean paper towels. Sprinkle both sides of the fish with the salt and black pepper. Ensure the fish has been evenly coated. Spray the hot grill with olive or grapeseed oil. Spray the fish fillets as well. Place the fish on your grill at the 2 o’clock position and brush each piece with a thin layer of adobo marinade. Cook 1-2 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the fish to the 10 o’clock position and cook an additional 1-2 minutes creating diamond grill marks. Flip the fish over carefully and repeat steps 5 and 6 brushing the fish one more time with your marinade. Immediately transfer the fish onto a serving plate and top each piece with 1 TBSP of the avocado lime butter. Heat the butter quickly with a culinary torch if you have one. Serve with two of your favorite sides.

Adobo Marinade

Ingredients:

o 1 ¼ Cups Water

o 3 TBSP Ancho Chile Powder

o 1 TBSP Paprika

o 8 each Garlic Cloves, Peeled

o 2 tsp Kosher Salt

o 1 tsp Oregano, Dry

o 1/2 tsp Cinnamon, Ground

o 1/4 tsp Black Pepper, Freshly Ground

o 1/4 tsp Cumin, Ground

o 3 TBSP Red Wine Vinegar

Directions:

Bring the water to a boil in a small saucepan. While the water is heating, place the remaining ingredients in a blender. Carefully add the hot water into the blender. Cover the blender loosely and blend for 45 - 50 seconds until smooth. Transfer into a container and reserve in the fridge until ready to use.

Avocado Lime Butter

Ingredients:

o 1 LB Butter Unsalted, Room Temperature

o 2 each Avocados, Peeled and Pitted

o 2 each Limes, Zested and Juiced

o 2 TBSP Cilantro, Chopped

o 2 tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients (butter, avocados, lime zest, lime juice, cilantro, and salt) in a food processor. Turn on the food processor until all the ingredients are combined. Transfer the butter onto parchment paper or plastic wrap using a rubber spatula. Shape the butter into a log that is 1 ½” - 2” in diameter. Allow the butter to cool and harden in the refrigerator for 3 - 4 hours. The butter will last in your freezer for 3 - 4 months. Once cooled, you can slice off small rounds of avocado lime butter.

Parker Margarita:

Ingredients: Volume:

Patron Silver tequila 1.5 oz

Grand Marnier .50 oz

Fresh Sour Mix 1 oz

Fresh Squeezed OJ 1 oz

Lime wedge (squeeze & drop) 1 each

Garnish:

Thinly sliced lime wheel & salt rimmed glass

Procedure: