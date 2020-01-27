Police swarm Hopewell neighborhood; man found dead in street

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered along the 800 block of Blackstone Avenue, near Woodlawn Street, in southwestern Hopewell.

Police involved in the investigation have wrapped crime scene tape around the area.

Police told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that it was initially unclear whether the man was shot, stabbed, or hit by a vehicle.

Police are investigating whether the man was killed in the neighborhood or whether his body was left there after he died.

