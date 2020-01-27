Officers rescue pup left in Richmond garbage can

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officers rescued a puppy left in a Richmond garbage can.

RACC officers indicated the puppy was resued Sunday night in Richmond’s Creighton Court community.

“We named him Biggie Smalls,” RACC posted about the rescued pup. “He’s already in foster care with one of our staff members and will hopefully forget that someone thought he was trash.”

Smalls weighed 5.4 pounds when he was rescued, according to RACC. He should weigh at least 10 pounds.

While Biggie Smalls is not currently available for adoption, RACC does have dozens of other animals you can take home.

