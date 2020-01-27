Bar Louie closes in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — After more than a decade in business, Bar Louie has served its last drink in Short Pump.

The restaurant on Sunday posted a goodbye message on its Facebook page.

“To our loyal guests, our last day of business was January 25th, 2020,” the message read without further explanation. “Please visit us at our Hampton location. Thanks for the memories!”

Bar Louie replaced Bluepoint Fish Club in the large restaurant space along the outskirts of Short Pump Towne Center back in 2007. Before that Seasons Restaurant occupied the building.

