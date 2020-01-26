× Virginia Department of Health investigating 3 potential cases of coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va — The Virginia Department of Health is investigating three possible cases of the new coronavirus. The VDH says that there residents — two in Central Virginia and one in northern Virginia — are being monitored closely to prevent the spread of illness.

The virus can cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness, like the common cold, VDH says. They advise Virginians to take steps to avoid respiratory illnesses, including getting the flu vaccine, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick and taking flu antivirals as prescribed.

The VDH has established a novel coronavirus webpage to provide the latest local information to residents. Beginning Monday, January 27, the VDH will post the number of Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) who meet both the clinical and epidemiologic criteria for the 2019 nCoV testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the VDH novel coronavirus webpage.

The CDC has issued a Travel Watch to practice usual precautions for China.

Read the VDH’s full press release here. This is a developing story.