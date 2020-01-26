PHOTOS: Remembering NBA superstar Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in fiery helicopter crash
CALABASAS, Calif. — Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California Sunday morning, KTLA reported.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road, according to KTLA. 

Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was among those killed in the crash, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It was unclear if other family members were on the helicopter, but TMZ reported that Vanessa Bryant was not onboard.

