World mourns loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant: ‘Incredibly sad and tragic day’

CALABASAS, Calif. – From athletes to politicians, public figures are reacting to the news Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday morning, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed.

The 41-year-old former NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were aboard the aircraft when it went down in Calabasas around 10 a.m. PST.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says there were no survivors in the crash on a hillside near the intersection of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street.

The sports community, celebrities and President Donald Trump have expressed their condolences online.

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Michael Jordan reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant and sends his condolences to basketball fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/eQ7rB4tK3J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

No words... Absolutely heartbroken for Kobe’s family. #RIPKobe — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) January 26, 2020

Kobe you were my idol... period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y’all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don’t begin to describe what we want for y’all. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever. #MambaMentality #Mamba — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 26, 2020

#Kobe, only a great man like you could cause such a reaction. A wonderful player but also a great man. The ultimate competitor, trainer and 5 time NBA champion, the game and the world will be a lesser place without you. I’ll miss you brother #blackmamba pic.twitter.com/5MCeVDRZv4 — Lionel Messi (@MessiFamilyMan) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific. Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

Loss is always difficult no matter how young or old. But in tragedy there is always light. Kobe will be a beacon for eternity. May his family&friends find their peace&see Kobe’s light in their own time/way. For the rest of us, let go of petty things& be gr8tful for those we have — Brandi Chastain (@brandichastain) January 26, 2020

My heart hurts for Kobe and his family. Life aint fair man. This cant be — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

The world lost a giant today

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020

R.I.P to the legend Kobe Bryant 😭 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) January 26, 2020