World mourns loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant: ‘Incredibly sad and tragic day’

CALABASAS, Calif. – From athletes to politicians, public figures are reacting to the news Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday morning, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed.
The 41-year-old former NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were aboard the aircraft when it went down in Calabasas around 10 a.m. PST.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says there were no survivors in the crash on a hillside near the intersection of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street.
The sports community, celebrities and President Donald Trump have expressed their condolences online.