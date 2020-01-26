Hopewell Boil Alert: School cancelled Monday; bottled water now available

Dutch premier issues historic apology at Holocaust memorial

Posted 12:11 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 12:21PM, January 26, 2020

AMSTERDAM — The Dutch prime minister has apologized for the failure of officials in the Nazi-occupied country during World War II to do more to prevent the deportation and murder of just over 100,000 Jews.

Mark Rutte made the historic apology on Sunday at the country’s annual Holocaust commemoration in Amsterdam.

“Too little protection. Too little help. Too little recognition,” the premier said.

It comes on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp.

“Now the last survivors are still among us, I apologize today on behalf of the government for the authorities’ actions at the time,” Rutte added.

